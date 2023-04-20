Wythe County is among 16 school divisions receiving a share of state funds to upgrade career and technical education equipment.

The county nabbed $37,500 to buy programmable drones with electronic image stabilization cameras for use the Fort Chiswell High School and Wythe County Technical Center’s Connecting Wythe County Youth to Unmanned Aircraft Systems program.

In all, the state awarded $600,000 in grants to school divisions across Virginia.

“First, I want to thank the members of the General Assembly for recognizing the importance of quality CTE programs and for their sustained support of these annual grants to school divisions,” Coons said. “These grants continue to allow our school divisions to develop robust and innovative CTE programs that are up to date technologically and help prepare students for the realities and expectations of today’s workforce.”

The General Assembly established the CTE equipment grant program in 2016, and the Virginia Department of Education awarded the first grants to schools and technical centers in 2017. Since then, the program has provided $4.2 million to help school divisions update equipment and enhance learning and experiences for career and technical education students.