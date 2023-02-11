John 14:11 Believe me that I am in the Father, and the Father in me: or else believe me for the very works’ sake. 12 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father.

Most of all that Jesus did in the way of miracles, he did as a man and not the Son of God. He became completely man in order to become the sacrifice for mankind. We sometimes forget that he was “the Son of God in the flesh.” In his death he made the way for our salvation, but, in living, he showed us what we could become capable of. He said we could do the works that he did, by using what we have through our connection, to him, through the Holy Spirit.

He did not use his divinity to do the miracles but rather his faith in the Father and seeking to do the Father’s will. What he did in the flesh, he did as a visual aid so that we could understand what true faith is capable of.

The Word of Truth is what sets men free. But through scripture we see that mankind had a difficult time understanding the concept of spiritual power. As men they could only understand what men were capable of doing. It was the miracles (visual aids) that he manifested for those who could not understand just his words. That they should believe him for the works that he did for they proved he was who he said he was.

John 5:36 But I have greater witness than that of John: for the works which the Father hath given me to finish, the same works that I do, bear witness of me, that the Father hath sent me.

Since Jesus used his disciples to do miracles as they went about evangelizing, I feel it is a part of our ministry as well. I do not believe that John 14:11-12 was written to a handful of people. It is part of the ministry that he gave to all believers that obey the call to “Go Ye!”

John 14:11-12 Believe me that I am in the Father, and the Father in me: or else believe me for the very works’ sake. Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father.

John 10:24-25 Then came the Jews round about him, and said unto him, How long dost thou make us to doubt? If thou be the Christ, tell us plainly. Jesus answered them, I told you, and ye believed not: the works that I do in my Father’s name, they bear witness of me.

That brings us to a question? What is a miracle?

Miracle: A marvelous event manifesting a supernatural act of a divine agent. 2. An unexplainable manifestation that defies reasoning. 3. An event man cannot explain or duplicate.

Everyone reading this column has a need of some kind that you would love to see a miracle take care of. For every big (by man’s measurement) miracle there are a hundred small miracles taking place that we do not readily see. For instance, the answers to prayer that prevented something from happening before it ever became reality.

What about the times you may have been instrumental in helping to bring something to pass by a simple act of obedience. Many years ago there was an occasion where a person was getting ready to commit suicide, but, at that moment, someone felt a need to call this person. They talked for a while on the phone and something the other person said during those moments on the phone caused the person to have hope that things could get better. It wasn’t until weeks later before the caller heard how God had used her to help bring a miracle into someone else’s life.

The Holy Spirt is working every day to bring to pass miracles but sometimes he needs a body to carry the message or to speak the message that will produce hope and faith in someone to help them get their miracle.

You can be involved in the working of miracles without being the recipient of the miracles. You might be nothing more than the voice crying out in the wilderness.

If you feel the need to call someone or go to them or send a card or letter, do not ignore it. God may be trying to use you to answer someone else’s need for a miracle.

Just today, my wife and I both felt a need to get in touch with someone. When we did, we found they were in need of our call and the prayer we offered to help them through a very difficult time.

DO NOT IGNORE THE MOVING OF THE SPIRIT.

When he speaks to you, take it very serious and act upon it.