2 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $350,000

Dreaming about the ideal get-a-way with lovely mountain views? This could be the perfect chateau for you! With 2.60 private acres you will feel you're on top of the world. This serene sanctuary provides plenty of outdoors space for gardening or entertaining along with access to the wonders of Southwest Virginia. Close by is a bountiful trout stream, golf courses, a lake, hiking, biking, and shopping. The home features an open concept kitchen with 42" upper oak cabinets & bases topped with stunning blue pearl granite counter tops. This space includes a dining/living area adorn with cathedral ceilings & a gas log fireplace framed with tile and local artifacts. A full bath and large bedroom are also located on the top floor with french doors to access the deck from the bedroom and living area. A spiral stair case will carry you down to another living space. Easy access to the top or bottom floors were well thought out in the development of the home.