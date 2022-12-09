Panthers pound Twin Valley

Northwood 60, Twin Valley 27
Sam Rhea scored 14 points and Owen Doane had 12 to lead the Panthers to a convincing victory over the Panthers.
Tyler Ayers added 10 points for Northwood (2-3), which led 43-13 at halftime.
Blake Cooper led Twin Valley with nine points.
