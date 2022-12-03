Rural Retreat college student learns about teaching at two Smyth schools

A Rural Retreat woman undertook her student teaching at Atkins and Saltville elementary schools. From students to staff, she says the experience has helped prepare her to step into her own classroom.

Kelly Hess was one of three Bluefield University education students who completed their student teaching this fall. She was joined by Janet Deel, of Swords Creek, and Carolyn Moss, of Tazewell.

“I have had a great experience in Bluefield University’s Teacher Education Program,” shared Moss, ’22. “Everything is so organized and runs smoothly, making my experience as seamless and uncomplicated as possible. The faculty and staff are helpful and welcoming, and they really want you to succeed in the program and in life. This has been a great experience and has really helped me get ahead as an educator.”

Deel, the daughter of Russell and Wanda Dye, graduated from Honaker High School and then attended Southwest Community College and Virginia Highlands Community College. She is the mother of two boys, Landon and Zachary. She was mentored at Honaker Elementary and Middle Schools by Melissa Stinson, Wallace Johnson, Keith Ray, Carrie Cook, and principals Greg Mullins and Jennifer Eaton.

“I am very thankful for my time at Bluefield University,” said Deel. “I have learned so much and have made new friends along the way. I have worked with a lot of great students and professors and I appreciate them all. I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to go back to school here and finish my teaching degree. I know that God opened the door and helped me every step of the way. I am glad that I had the chance to work with the fourth-grade and sixth-grade students at Honaker Elementary/Middle school. They are an awesome group of students and Honaker is a terrific school, full of great all the help and encouragement that I received along the way.”

Hess, the daughter of Barry and Anita Hess, graduated from Liberty Christian School before attending Bluefield University. She taught with Karen DeBusk and Alisyn Hartsock at Saltville Elementary School and Atkins Elementary School. She is a member of the National Education Association.

“While attending Bluefield University’s Teacher Education Program, I have gained valuable knowledge and skills, as well as made friends that will last a lifetime,” said Hess, ‘22. “I have loved being able to form relationships and teach my fifth-graders at Saltville Elementary School as well as my first-graders at Atkins Elementary School. The faculty and staff at both schools have been incredible in helping me with anything that I have ever needed.”

Moss, the daughter of John and Robin Moss, graduated from Tazewell High School before attending Bluefield University, where she is a member of the cheerleading team, student government association, student-athlete advisory counsel, and student leadership team. She was mentored by Susan Boothe and Cindy Elliot of Tazewell Primary School and Dudley Primary School.

“Our fall student teachers have done an outstanding job,” shared Dr. Shellie Brown, associate professor and director of Teacher Education at Bluefield University. “It has been wonderful to see their learning and development into educators over the last several years. They are creative, innovative, and exceptional. We look forward to seeing all of the ways that they will shine in their future classrooms.”

Bluefield University’s School of Education & Social Sciences offers a variety of undergraduate programs with teacher licensure related to arts, sciences, special education, and more. It also offers Early Childhood Education and Psychology & Human Services undergraduate programs without teacher licensure in addition to minors and graduate programs. BU’s Teacher Education Program received TEAC accreditation from the Inquiry Brief Commission of the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).

For more information about BU’s School of Education and Social Sciences, visit, https://bit.ly/BUEducation_SS.