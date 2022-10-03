Bland County High School Roundup

VOLLEYBALL
Team District Overall
Giles 8-0 12-3
Auburn 5-2 8-3
Grayson County 4-3 9-5
Galax 3-3 8-7
Bland County 4-4 10-4
George Wythe 1-7 5-15
Fort Chiswell 1-7 2-13
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Sept. 26
Bland County def. Eastern Montgomery 26-28, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21
Glenvar def. Giles 25-17, 25-16, 25-18
Grayson County def. Marion 25-18, 25-19, 25-23
Tuesday Sept. 27
Giles def. Bland County 25-11, 25-16, 25-11
George Wythe def. Fort Chiswell 25-15, 25-21, 25-16
Auburn def. Galax 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19
Thursday Sept. 29
Auburn def. Bland County 25-23, 25-11, 25-21
Grayson County def. Fort Chiswell 30-28, 25-20, 25-17
Giles def. George Wythe 25-13, 25-19, 25-17
UPCOMING GAMES--
Monday Oct. 10
Bland County at Rural Retreat
Tuesday Oct. 11
Bland County at George Wythe
CROSS COUNTRY
MEET RESULTS--
Thursday Sept. 29
Randy Smith Classic
At Sugar Hollow Park, Bristol
BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
Abingdon 33, Union 138, Lebanon 153, Volunteer 161, North Buncombe 181, Sullivan East 196, Tennessee 197, Jefferson Christian Academy 207, Wolf Hills Home School 228, Providence Academy 288, Grundy 342, Tazewell 404, Carroll County 405, Auburn 434, Virginia 451, Marion 473, John Battle 481, Princeton WV 501, Oak Hill Academy 5-6, Unicoi County 515, West Ridge 541, George Wythe 544, Lee 560, Eastern Montgomery 566, Gate City 600, Rural Retreat 805, Rye Cove 810.
GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
Abingdon 29, North Buncombe 50, Volunteer 100, George Wythe 129, Grundy 154, Tennessee 156, John Battle 183, Virginia 226, Sullivan East 264, Union 294, Rural Retreat 303, West Ridge 316, Providence Academy 330, Rye Cove 358, Marion 380, Richlands 392.
Saturday Oct. 1
Cougar Clash Invitational
At Randolph Park, Dublin
BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
Meet cancelled
GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
Meet cancelled
UPCOMING MEETS--
Today
At Lincolnshire Park, Tazewell
Bland County @ Tazewell Invitational
Saturday Oct. 8
At Greenfield Recreation Center, Daleville
Bland County @ Blue Ridge Invitational
GOLF
MATCH RESULTS--
Wednesday Sept. 28
2022 Region 1C championships
At Wytheville Golf Club, Wythevile
Par 70
TEAM SCORES:
Galax 309, George Wythe 309, Eastern Montgomery 382, Covington 448.
UPCOMING MATCH--
Tuesday Oct. 11
2022 Class 1 state championships
At Olde Mill Golf Resort, Laurel Fork
Team and individual championships
Lancaster, Middlesex, Central Lunenburg, Riverheads, Galax, George Wythe, Castlewood, and PH-Glade Spring in team competition plus at-large qualifiers Amanti Starks (Northumberland), Tre Booth (Northumberland), Thomas Hubbard (Mathews), Kasey Fitzgerald (Buffalo Gap), Isaac Scheulen (Rappahannock County), Hunter Crews (William Campbell), Walker Gillespie (Giles), Hunter Howard (Eastern Montgomery), Drew Royal (Auburn), Chase Coley (Chilhowie), Cameron Grabeel (Thomas Walker), and Jon Kern (Rye Cove).
FOOTBALL
Team District Overall
George Wythe 2-0 4-2
Galax 1-0 3-2
Grayson County 0-0 5-0
Bland County 0-0 0-2
Auburn 0-0 0-3
Fort Chiswell 1-1 1-4
Giles 0-3 2-3
GAME RESULTS--
Thursday/Friday Sept. 29/30
Graham 27, George Wythe 7
Grayson County 29, Covington 16
Giles, Galax (idle)
Castlewood at Bland County (cancelled)
Fort Chiswell at Auburn (ppd/Oct. 3)
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Monday Oct. 3
Fort Chiswell at Auburn
Friday Oct. 7
Auburn at Grayson County
Galax at Fort Chiswell
North Cross at Giles
George Wythe at Grundy
Bland County at Grundy (cancelled)