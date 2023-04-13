The Wythe County Public Library has a large selection of Early Literacy Kits. Look for the big red bags in the children’s area.

Our kits are designed for pre-readers and focus on developing reading skills through a variety of kit themes. Each kit contains books, puzzles and activities related to the theme. The kits are designed to bring books to life and make reading fun.

Every time we read, sing and talk, we are creating strong bonds and building the child’s foundation for learning and understanding. The kits encourage your child to engage in literacy learning at home and with their family members. This is an excellent way of reinforcing literacy skills. And yes, the kits are just a lot of fun.

LaunchPads are another fun way to bring together learning tools in a tablet format. These are pre-loaded programs on a variety of subjects and themes. The LaunchPads are suitable for a variety of age levels from pre-school to early elementary. There are a variety of applications (apps), storybooks, and some have short videos. No internet is required. Come and check out the variety available in the children’s area.

Don’t forget to reserve May 1 for a the launch of a new book--“Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas,” by Jim Minick—as a special event at the library (details to come).

Other activities at the Wythe County Public Library this week will be:

The Monday Meandering Reads Book Club on Monday (when else?) at 1 p.m., where anyone can talk about any book;

Dungeons and Dragons on Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m. for role-playing gamers;

Sail Away Storytime on Wednesday for preschoolers, starting at 10 a.m.;

Teens and Tweens games, also on Wednesday, starting at 4 p.m.;

The library will be closed on Friday for staff training.

And over at the Rural Retreat Public Library, don’t miss a Ukrainian Egg Decorating Workshop on Monday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Create your own unique ornaments using eggs, wax and dyes (all supplies provided). Registration is limited so call (276) 686-8337 or stop by the library to sign up.

Watch this space for more library news next week!