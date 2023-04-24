A Bland County man accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend is scheduled to face a jury in August after a prosecutor revoked a plea deal that was slated to be heard last week.

Justin Michael Hackler, 27, was brought back to court on April 18 for a plea following a March 7 hearing where his attorney said he and a special prosecutor had a new agreement but he wasn’t prepared to go forward that day.

That agreement, though, was revoked and a weeklong jury trial was set to start on Aug. 28.

Hackler agreed to waive his right to a speedy trial.

Jailed since 2020, Hackler is facing charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiring to conceal a dead body in the slaying of 45-year-old David Allen Hayes of Gratton.

Police found Hayes’ body underneath Hackler’s Bland County trailer in July 2020. He had gone missing in late June.

Investigators said Hackler told two people he’d killed a black bear and buried it underneath his residence.

Hackler’s mother, Leslie Raquel Hackler who was dating Hayes, has already been convicted of concealing his body.

Justin Hackler is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail facility in Abingdon.