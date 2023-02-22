Happy Birthday wishes to: Mike Jones on February 25, Emma Dunkley on February 26, Missy Graham on February 26, Cully Groseclose on February 26, J.W. Cumbow on February 26, Martha Norris on February 26, Charlie Rudolph on February 26, Bradley Manuel on February 27, Majorie Alley on February 27, Joshua Vaughan on February 27, Connie Morris on February 28, Sandra Wright on February 29, Mickey Bass on March 1, Jim Crockett on March 1, Elizah Vaughan on March 1, Ray Hall on March 2, Paul Arnold on March 2, John Moody on March 3, Dolly Williams on March 3.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Stephen and Frances Grubb on February 26, and Jackie and Butch Alley on March 1.

Rural Retreat High School Athletic Boosters presents Fan Appreciation Nigh on March 8, 6-8 p.m., and this is for adults only. This will be held at the Rural Retreat Depot and food and drinks will be provided. The winning ticket for the beef raffle will be drawn and there will also be door prizes.

Basic Hunter Education Workshop will be held on March 11, 2-9 p.m. at the Rural Retreat Community Center. This will be a free class. Contact James Buchanan at 540-620-6564 for more information.

A sweetest day of the year with dinner will be offered on Saturday, February 25, at 5 p.m. at Crockett Chapel United Methodist Church. The menu will consist of lasagna, salad, homemade sourdough garlic bread, dessert tea and water. Cost is by donation. Sponsored by the youth and youth leaders. For carry outs you may call 276-621-5032 by 4 p.m.

Congratulations to the Rural Retreat wrestling team for its wins at the state wrestling tournament in Salem last Saturday. They finished 5th overall. Caleb Gibson won the state title for 106 pounds; Mason Via won for 150 pounds; Ely Blevins won for 132 pounds; Parker Stone won for 120 pounds and Odell Stroupe won for 165 pounds. Super job to all the wrestlers, coaches and the parents that support them at all the matches.

Ivanhoe Fire Department is looking to develop a Community Cookbook that will feature local, family and favorite recipes. Members are looking for input to see how many people would be willing to submit a recipes and your name will be published by each recipe. Also they would like to know how many people that would be interested in purchasing the cookbook. You may message them of their Facebook page or contact any member.

My Mom taught me logic, "because I said so, that's why." My Mom taught me more logic, "If you fall out of that swing and break your neck, you're not going to the store with me."

I think this weather has got everybody talking about how crazy it is. We had no snow this winter so far and that is very unusual and the temperatures are up one day and then freezing the next. I just hope we don't pay for not having snow when it is Easter and we get it then.

Prayer concerns are: the devastation in Turkey, the unsaved, Tony Sult, Sue Denny, Kameron Holston, Mary Ann Williams, Rachel Dix, Aiden Buckingham, Raymond Matney, Rabbit Catron, Greg Hash, Jane Ayers Hudgins, Steve King, Dewey Clemons Jr., Bill Cooper, Beci McCobin, Frank Reasor, Shirely Bartleson, those having harsh weather, the people in Ukraine, all those who lost a loved one, for a mild winter and our power to stay on and the water and pipes don't freeze, all first responders, our military personnel, our country, you and your family.

Until next time: As winter's cold days and longer nights end, and the last of snow and ice melt away, there is a short window of time, a month that shares itself with winter and spring, March. Although it only has 31 days, so much change happens to the earth, weather and nature. March makes her presence known, with her high pitch song of whistling winds, the wild gusty breezes, her clouds and sky become full of white like fleece set in deep blue sky, shorter days, longer nights. March sings out, waking spring. God bless each of you.