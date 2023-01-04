Canes hammer Cavs

JB Carroll scored 17 points to lead three Marion scorers in double figures in a 52-34 win over the Cavaliers.

Reid Osborne added 13 points and Parker Wolfe had 10 for the Scarlet Hurricanes (6-7), which shot 53 percent from the field.

Holston was paced by Harper Collie with 14 points and Cole Caywood with 11.

Wolfpack pounds Battle

The dynamic duo of Chantz Robinette (28 points) and Cannon Hill (20 points) led the way for Ridgeview in a 74-50 Mountain 7 District victory over John Battle.

The Wolfpack closed the first half on a 30-7 run to seize control.

Porter Gobble led Battle with 21 points, while Gavin Ratluff supplied 14 points in the loss.

The Ridgeview girls whipped JSB 49-43.

Braelynn Strouth scored 11 points as Ridgeview held off an upset bid by Mountain 7 District rival John Battle.

The Wolfpack (9-3, 2-1) led just 36-35 after three quarters. Caiti Hill contributed nine points and seven rebounds to the win.

Gracie Ralston (20 points) and Emma Bishop (11 points) were the top scorers for Battle.

Falcons clip Lee

Dayton Osborne and Evan Ramsey scored 22 points apiece as the Abingdon Falcons flattened Lee High, 79-41.

Ramsey also had 11 rebounds, while Osborne hauled down six boards. Beckett Dotson (10 points, eight rebounds) also had a good night.

Caleb Leonard’s 15 points led Lee.

The Lady Falcons prevailed 47-37.

Lauren Baker led a fourth-quarter blitz for Abingdon as the Falcons rallied for a Mountain 7 District win.

Lee High bolted out to a 9-1 lead and led 34-30 entering the final quarter, but AHS ended the game on a 17-3 run.

Baker had seven of her 19 points in the final quarter. Brenna Green’s 14 points also led the way for the Falcons.

Cassidy Hammonds led Lee with 16 points.