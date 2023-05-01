For those who’ve watched a film and wanted to know more about the details and history behind it, The Lincoln Theatre is introducing a new program that will help participants dive deeper into the world of movies. The theatre’s director and its film curator both hope that program participants may gain a more discerning perspective when watching movies

Film Freaks will launch on Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m.

Described as a premier interactive film series, Film Freaks will promote social awareness through movie discussions.

Film Curator Katelin Aanerud, who possesses extensive knowledge of classic films and the movie industry's history, will present this monthly discussion-based series.

Film Freaks, as described by The Lincoln, will provide a safe space for patrons to learn the backgrounds of certain films while analyzing social constructs and the histories of film.

Aanerud explained the origins and format of Film Freaks. “After the growing success of my previous film festivals and holiday film events, I wanted to take things a little bit deeper. Before I even had my first screening, plans for an educational and inclusive film program were already thrown around when Pride month was talked about. I studied a lot about queer cinema in college and was more than educated on the topic. While that idea didn't have time to flourish, it spawned Film Freaks.”

The program, she said, “is an educational and inclusive film based experience where patrons will listen to a lecture, watch a top secret film, and then join in on a live discussion afterwards. We will focus on everything from cinematography to representation in the movies. With both my topic and film selections I have aimed to include a variety of voices and stories. I look forward to educating others on movies and sharing my love of the art form.”

Tracy D. Thompson, executive director, reflected, “I am constantly looking for unique programming for The Lincoln Theatre. In Film Freaks, my hope is that the community will explore the history of film and creative vision through the cinematographic form with an eye for disparities. Together, we will attempt to analyze the depictions of marginalized groups in film throughout history through a collaborative process of conversations and exchanges. The goal of Film Freaks is to embed community members with critical perspectives that can be utilized when interacting with media outside of Film Freaks.”

At the May 5 event, Aanerud “will be lecturing on shot types and camera movement. We will be screening a film that ‘gives the viewers wings’ and it will be presented with subtitles. I haven't had the chance to expose our patrons to foreign films that often so this is really my chance to shine! We recommend that people register online or over the phone but we will also have a sign-up sheet at the door. The lecture begins at 7 and is followed by the screening and discussion.”

Admission to this program is free. Call 276-783-6092 to register today.

Located in Marion’s downtown district, The Lincoln offers year-round entertainment, including live music, comedy events, diversity awareness programs, classic & independent film series, youth artistic camps, theatrical performances, and more.

For more information about The Lincoln Theatre and event tickets, visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.