More than $1,100 in cash prizes were awarded and over 20 youth participated in the music competition. Prizes were given out for Fiddle, Guitar, Mandolin, Clawhammer Banjo, Bluegrass Banjo, Other (instruments, song and/or dance) and Band.

The Crooked Road’s Youth Music Festival is supported by the Wayne C. Henderson Festival and David & Judie Reemsnyder. The Crooked Road and this project are supported [in part] by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Support for The Crooked Road also comes from an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.