The Crooked Road hosted a Youth Music Festival & Competition on Saturday, May 13, at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace. A Saltville competitor captured two awards.
More than $1,100 in cash prizes were awarded and over 20 youth participated in the music competition. Prizes were given out for Fiddle, Guitar, Mandolin, Clawhammer Banjo, Bluegrass Banjo, Other (instruments, song and/or dance) and Band.
The event was emceed by Jim Lloyd and judges included The Crooked Road’s Artist-In-Residence Johnny Williams, Brett Morris and Tyler Hughes.
The winners included:
Banjo – Clawhammer – 1st: Margo MacSweeney, Floyd; 2nd: Josiah Wilkerson, Roaring River, N.C.; 3rd: Silas Wilkerson; Roaring River, N.C.
Banjo – Bluegrass – 1st: Ayden Young, Roanoke; 2nd: Berkley Stewart, Saltville; 3rd: Josiah Wilkerson, Roaring River, N.C.
People are also reading…
Fiddle – 1st: Sam Wilkerson, Roaring River, N.C.; 2nd: River Smith; Johnson City, Tenn.; 3rd: Hollace Oakes, Radford.
Guitar – 1st: Croft Wilson, Yulee, Florida; 2nd: Berkley Stewart, Saltville; 3rd: Pierce Workman, Boones Mill.
Mandolin – 1st: Blane Young, Roanoke; 2nd: Cort Workman, Boones Mill; 3rd: Hollace Oakes, Radford.
Other – 1st: Naomi Childress, Big Stone Gap; 2nd: Margo MacSweeney, Floyd; 3rd: Hollace Oakes, Radford.
Band – 1st: Denim & Plaid; 2nd: Denim Girls; 3rd: Lucy & The Brothers Young.
The Crooked Road’s Youth Music Festival is supported by the Wayne C. Henderson Festival and David & Judie Reemsnyder. The Crooked Road and this project are supported [in part] by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Support for The Crooked Road also comes from an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information about The Crooked Road, visit www.thecrookedroadva.com, call 276-492-2400 ext. 2409, or email info@thecrookedroad.org.