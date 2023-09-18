Charges are pending after police found two unresponsive subjects in the back parking lot at Richlands High School on Sept. 18.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt said deputies and officers from the Richlands Police Department found the two male subjects while conducting a routine security check.

It was determined that both subjects were private contractors who were waiting to begin their workday.

Hieatt said it appeared both were under the influence of opioids or other drugs and they were given naloxone. They were taken to a nearby emergency facility.

He said school resource officers are conducting an ongoing criminal investigation and charges are currently pending. “All students, faculty, and staff are safe at this time and there is no ongoing safety risk related to this incident. “Both the Richlands Police Department and Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work together to ensure our schools are safe and incidents like this are quickly addressed,’ the sheriff’s statement concluded.