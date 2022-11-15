Cell phone policy changes suggested

County schools may soon see a big change in cell phone policy.

Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy proposed at the Nov. 14 meeting that elementary students keep cell phones in backpacks, silenced or turned off, and high school students should keep them in lockers, silenced or turned off.

“We think we have eliminated the need for cell phones in the instructional day,’ Stacy said.

Every student in the system is provided a Chromebook for use in class work. He said phones have become a major distraction and caused a lot of problems.

Board member Irene Mullins said she would only go along with the policy if faculty and staff did not have to follow the same rules. Stacy said he would reach out to administrators and get input before the second reading next month.

Board Member Chris Moir said faculty and staff should have them in the room and on a desk but not out and using them. She said many of the discipline problems they had dealt with came from cellphones.

Board member David Woodard said he would go along with faculty and staff having them on the desk bit not out and using them. The first reading was unanimously approved. Policy changes require two readings to become effective.

In other action the board:

Received an update on activities in Tazewell area schools from Macie Alford.

Approved the purchase of a new front end loader from Bobcat for $56,981.84.

Approved the Virginia School Board Association Policy subscription service for another year.

Heard from Director of Budget and Finance Jessica Cox that the activity funds at all schools received a clean audit report.

Approved the purchase of four new buses and one new activity bus.

Received an update on testing from Chandra Ashby, supervisor of testing.

Adjourned until Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.