4 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $98,500

  • Updated
Farmhouse that has been loved----hardwood floors----sunroom addition on back. Storage building, barn and large 2 car garage on 5 acres --two parcels. Country living within minutes of schools, medical and shopping. MUST HAVE 24 HR NOTICE!!!!!! Selling "AS IS WHERE IS" Dugout cellar.

