Happy birthday to Myra Baumgardner on Sept. 18; Buster Hounshell and Dallas Courtney on Sept. 21; and Joseph Davis, Sherrl Walters and Haley Aikens on Sept. 22.

Happy anniversary to Richard and Fran Mosley on Sept. 15; Jason and Tiffany Delp on Sept. 17, and Gary and Samantha Reece on Sept. 20.

The Rev. Paige Wimberly’s message on Sunday morning at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church was “John: Learning Humility” taken from Matthew 20:20-28. The choir’s special was “Table of Grace.” Holy Communion was also served.

The church held its picnic on Saturday, but we gathered at the church instead of Rural Retreat Lake because of the weather. We enjoyed music by “The Carpenter’s Coalition.” Good food and good fellowship were part of our evening.

I delivered food to the Agape Food Pantry from Mt. Pleasant UMC on Monday afternoon.

There will be a fellowship lunch on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The church council met on Monday night with several items of business discussed.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Doug Smith and the Rev. Ann Blair.

Fall begins on Saturday, Sept. 23.

There will be a yard sale in the church basement on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. We will also have gravy biscuits, hotdogs and a bake sale.

My recent visitors have been Missy, Rose, Justin, P.J., Jayden and Eli.

Quote: “Tact is the ability to stand on your own two feet without stepping on anybody’s toes.”

Bible verse: “Wherever your treasure is, there the desires of your heart will also be.” Matthew 7:21.

I was among those who attended the reopening and 200th birthday celebration of the Rock House Museum on Wednesday morning. There was a ribbon cutting with confetti and birthday cake. The museum staff put in a lot of hard work on this project. Thanks