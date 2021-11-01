3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $106,000

Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath house in Marion! Spacious eat in kitchen with lots of updates including paint, back splash, cabinets, counter tops, new stainless appliances, and flooring. Large living room with hardwood floors and built in shelving. Three spacious bedrooms and a remodeled full bathroom. Large laundry room with a sliding barn door entrance which includes the washer, dryer, and extra refrigerator. Front covered porch and large back deck. Lots of privacy and farm views! Schedule your showing today! *buyers/ buyers agent to verify all information''