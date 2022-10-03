County woman sent to prison for drugs

A Bland County woman who was already on probation for drug offenses got four more convictions on Sept. 26.

Regina Ashley Blankenship pleaded guilty in Wythe County Circuit Court to possessing drugs with the intent to distribute, conspiring to distribute drugs and distributing drugs. An additional drug distribution charge was dropped.

The 38-year-old Bastian resident was arrested last April following an Interstate 77 traffic stop where police reported finding 175 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $20,000. Two other suspects were also charged.

As part of a plea agreement, Blankenship was sentenced to serve five years in prison and will be on probation for three years after her release. She was also ordered to pay police $800 in restitution.

At the time of last year’s arrest, Blankenship was on probation for three drug possession convictions.

Accused of violating the rules of her probation, she has an Oct. 24 court hearing scheduled.

In a letter to the court, probation officers said Blankenship’s adjustment to supervision had been “substandard.”

“She tested positive for illegal substances, will not report as instructed and has obtained two different sets of charges…,” the letter said.

Probation officers also referenced an incident at the regional jail after Blankenship’s arrest.

In the report, Blankenship is accused of possessing drugs or illegal substances and possession of contraband following a cell search.

A jail officer was taken to the hospital after examining a “rolled up sticky substance” found underneath a toilet.

“I felt very spaced out and like I was shaking,” the jail officer reported. “…Pictures of the unidentified substance was taken and it was sent off to find out the identity of.”

General District Court

These were some of the cases heard on Sept. 28.

Zachariah Edward Deatley of Bastian was convicted of a July 17 reckless driving charge, which was amended from driving while intoxicated. Deatley was given a 60-day suspended jail sentence, and fined $500 plus $123.50 in court costs.

A June 15 drug possession charge against Jeffery William Dodson of Bland was certified to a grand jury for consideration. An additional charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was dropped.

Dustin Eugene Slavens of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, was convicted of an April 20 reckless driving charge, which was amended from commercial vehicle driving while intoxicated. Slavens was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail, and fined $2,500 plus $121 in court costs.

Junior Ray Travis of Princeton, West Virginia, was convicted of a July 29 reckless driving (124 in a 70-mph zone) charge. Travis was sentenced to 10 days in jail, and fined $500 plus $166 in court costs.