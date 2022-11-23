Theatre Bristol takes on classic

Harper Lee’s classic novel, “To Kill A Mockingbird” comes to the ARTspace stage with auditions for the March 2023 production this Dec. 5, 6, and 7. There are opportunities available for men, women, and children. Rehearsals begin in January 2023. Important audition information including times, rehearsal and performance dates, and additional details are at www.TheatreBristol.org/audition.

“Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, To Kill a Mockingbird opens in a sleepy Alabama town in the midst of the Great Depression, where Scout and her brother, Jem, live with their widowed father, Atticus Finch. Reminiscent of a bygone era, the play immerses us in a simpler time as the children play outside in the summer, act out stories and muse about their mysterious neighbor, Boo Radley. The facade of the seemingly peaceful town begins to crack when a young black man is accused of a terrible crime. Driven by an unshakeable moral conviction, local lawyer Atticus defends the man in a trial that sends violent waves through the community. Timeless and lingering, this hard-hitting work explores prejudice, compassion and the courage to do what is right.” (Dramatic Publishing Company).

Directing To Kill A Mockingbird will be Theatre Bristol veteran director & actor, Camille Gray.

Being a part of this cast and crew will be a memorable experience and we invite everyone to audition. Auditions will include provided readings. No preparation is required. Anyone interested in being a part of the production crew or sponsoring may contact Theatre Bristol at info@theatrebristol.org, or be present at any of the audition times.

To Kill A Mockingbird opens March 3, and runs for three weekends at the Theatre Bristol ARTspace, Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m., closing on March 19. Tickets are $12 for adults plus fees and $10 for seniors and students plus fees, and will be available at TheatreBristol.org. Schools can contact Theatre Bristol for information about school shows.