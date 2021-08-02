 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $790,000

Escape the chaos in Burke's Garden - rimmed by the Appalachian Trail and home to an Amish community. This property could be multi-generational and/or income producing and features a modern log farmhouse and a cottage. Watch eagles, bears, deer, and wild turkey from the front porch. Built in 2010, the 1.5 story living room was constructed with logs erected by the Barn Wood Builders. There are two stacked-stone fireplaces, porch room with heated floors, multiple decks/porches, oversized 4-car garage with a tandem BBQ pit stall. This property is a must see call today to schedule your viewing,

