Mother Nature was finally on Wythe’s side. After months of planning Wythe Raceway debuted the 602 Late Models, a fan favorite. Due to the lack of these high-powered racing machines in the area, the track had stopped having them as a weekly event. This Saturday Night was the first time in years that they attempted to bring them back, with a hearty field of cars, they threw the green flag. The car count and green flag was a milestone, one which will likely secure these modern machines on a weekly basis. They have already been added to this Saturday Nights roster, and 9 more of this season’s races, making a total of 11 new 602 Late Model races added.