Mother Nature was finally on Wythe’s side. After months of planning Wythe Raceway debuted the 602 Late Models, a fan favorite. Due to the lack of these high-powered racing machines in the area, the track had stopped having them as a weekly event. This Saturday Night was the first time in years that they attempted to bring them back, with a hearty field of cars, they threw the green flag. The car count and green flag was a milestone, one which will likely secure these modern machines on a weekly basis. They have already been added to this Saturday Nights roster, and 9 more of this season’s races, making a total of 11 new 602 Late Model races added.
This Saturday Night Aschenbach Ford Presents TWIN Achenbach Super Street races. The Aschenbach Super Street have always been a fan favorite and will deliver some of the best racing Wythe has to offer. Aschenbach Ford will be giving away a Ford F150 Raptor child’s battery power toy that tops out with speeds of 5mph. Join us this weekend May 13 to signup to win the Ford Raptor that will be given away Sunday May 28 Memorial Day Weekend at the 5th Annual Mayhem in the Mountains $5000 to win American All-Star Late Models race.
Aschenbach Super Street Top 5 Finish
Finish Car #
1 8 Jerry Dillow Bluefield, WV
2 5 David Peeples Rural Retreat, VA
3 3 Eddie Bentley Sugar Grove, VA
4 94 Randy Taylor Chilhowie, VA
5 50 Terry Sharp Woodlawn, VA
Randy’s Tire Shop Pro Mini Top 5 Finish
Finish Car #
1 23 Derek Farris Saltville, VA
2 95 Kevin Atwell Rural Retreat, VA
3 96 Tanner Cook Max Meadows, VA
4 69 Billy Cline Rural Retreat, VA
5 45 Justin Farris Wytheville, VA
Wythe Eye Modifieds Top 5 Finish
Finish Car #
1 15 Morgan Widener Chilhowie, VA
2 50B Justin Blevins Chilhowie, VA
3 28W Patrick Wheeler Rural Retreat, VA
4 1 Grayson Keaton Mocksville, NC
5 89 Dustin Dowell Sugar Grove, VA
602 Late Model Top 5 Finish
Finish Car #
1 215 Jamison McBride Danbury, NC
2 11 Cole Apple Reidsville, NC
3 99 Matt Duggins Walnut Cove, NC
4 19 Tommy Zachary Yadkinville, NC
5 300 Bill Tesh Germanton, NC
KCAR Top 4 Finish
Finish Car #
1 1 49 Gavin Arnold Wytheville, VA
2 3 62 Holden Crigger Dublin, VA
3 2 349 Hadran Taylor Bland, VA
4 4 3 Jaycob Johnson Draper, VA
UCAR Top 5 Finish
Finish Car #
1 88 Phillip Hostetler Rural Retreat, VA
2 80B Braxton Surber Sugar Grove, VA
3 45 Noah Taylor Bland, VA
4 6 Daniel Hanshew Wytheville, VA
5 17 Will Hostetler Rural Retreat, VA