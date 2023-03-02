Richlands girls basketball coach Tom Rife was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery on Wednesday by the Richlands Police Department following an incident at Richlands’ Region 2D semifinal contest against Wise County Central last Thursday at Richlands Middle School.

Facebook video showed Rife leaving his bench during a timeout near the end of the game, entering the bleachers and grabbing the stepfather of a Richlands player and shaking him. Rife was restrained and school officials escorted the stepfather from the building. A no trespassing warrant was served to the stepfather at the request of the school on Monday, according to Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

Ron Holt, the Chief of Police for the Richlands Police Department, said the warrant was served to Rife — a resident of Cedar Bluff — after speaking with witnesses and officers at the scene of the incident and interviewing the involved parties. A court date for Rife has not been set.