Church Notes

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL. Everyone is welcome to a free Community Meal on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Davis Memorial UMC, which is across from Atkins Elementary School.

CRAFTS & COLLECTIBLES BAZAAR. Marion Baptist Church, 1258 N. Main St., will host a Crafts & Collectibles Bazaar will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Lunch and bakery items will be for sale. For more information, call Joyce Blevins at 276-783-2919 or Ann Saufley at 276-759-7787.

FOOD PANTRY SCHEDULE. The food pantry at First United Methodist Church is planning to continue its monthly distributions throughout 2022. The church is at 115 South Church Street in downtown Marion, behind Wells Fargo Bank. The food pantry is open to everyone with no proof of income required. Face masks and social distancing are required. For 2022, the pantry will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 25, Nov. 15, and Dec. 20. For information, call 276-783-5194.

TRUNK OR TREAT. Grosses Creek Baptist Church in Chilhowie will host a trunk or treat event on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6:30-8 p.m.

TRUNK OR TREAT. Chilhowie Christian Church will offer a trunk or treat event on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

CLOTHING CLOSET. First United Methodist Church in Marion will open the clothing closet weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2-4:30 p.m. The clothing closet is at 115 South Church Street behind Wells Fargo Bank in Marion. Free clothing for all ages is available.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.