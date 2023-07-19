Powell Valley National Bank announced the promotion of Matthew Eades to chief credit officer.

Eades joined PVNB in 2017 as vice president, business development officer and manager of the bank’s Abingdon office. In 2021, he assumed leadership and responsibility of loan administration for the bank. Throughout his 16-year community banking career, Eades has held positions in credit analysis, consumer and commercial lending, and management. In addition to his lending and management responsibilities, Eades chairs the bank’s loan committee.

“Matthew’s leadership and focus on credit support are an essential part of Powell Valley National Bank’s significant loan growth,” said Leton L. Harding Jr., CEO of PVNB. “While maintaining sound credit standards, he strives to provide the highest level of service. His promotion to chief credit officer is a reflection of his hard work and dedication.”

Eades is a graduate of the Virginia Banker’s School of Bank Management and is a member of the Virginia Bankers Association’s Emerging Bank Leaders. He is a graduate of both Leadership Washington County and Leadership 2015 Johnson City.

A native of Abingdon, Eades holds both a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Virginia Polytechnic University. He and his wife, Julie, have two children, Drew and Chase, and reside in Abingdon.