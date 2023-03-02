Tazewell County Career and Technical Center will offer a free adult mechatronics course.

The course will start on Monday, March 13, and will run through Thursday, May 11. The eight-week course will be held Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Students are required to have their OSHA 10 certification prior to this class.

Please contact us if you are interested but currently do not have this certification.

Adult classes will be canceled when Tazewell County Public Schools are closed. In addition, there will be no class on March 16, April 10 or April 11.

At the end of the course, students will have the opportunity to sit for the NOCTI FANUC Certified Robot Operator certification test which will also be free to take for students registered in the class.

To register, or for more information about the course, contact our CTE Director, Cynthia Hurley by calling 276-988-5511 ext. 2375 or via email at clhurley@tcpsva.org.

Those interested in signing up for the course are encouraged to reserve their spots quickly. There are only 20 available spots for the course.