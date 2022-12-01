Rhudy wins first in App Challenge

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith announced that Ian Rhudy of Tazewell High School won the Congressional App Competition in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District. His app is entitled Launch Log.

Victoria Price and Jade Turpin of Floyd County High School earned second place with Invased States, and Milo Tao-Lin of Blacksburg Middle School earned third place with Star of the Day.

“Congratulations to Ian Rhudy on winning first place,” said Griffith. “His app shows great talent and creativity. I would also like to congratulate Victoria Price and Jade Turpin for placing second and Milo Tao-Lin for placing third in the competition with their excellent entries.”

“Throughout the Ninth District, we have many creative and skilled students. I am proud of the ingenuity and talent displayed by the young people of the Ninth District in this year’s challenge, and I would like to thank all who participated.”