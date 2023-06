AAUW (American Association of University Women) celebrated the end of their year with a lovely International Dinner held at the Golf Club. Julie Kause shared her photos and travel adventures on her river cruise down the Danube River. We enjoyed delicious German cuisine ending with Apple Dumplings and German Chocolate Cake expertly prepared by Chef James Porter. For more information about AAUW, contact Anita Aymer aauw.wythe@gmail.com.