Summer is perfect for picnics, potlucks and outdoor gatherings. But dining alfresco presents some food safety challenges.

Food safety continues to be a serious issue, as it’s estimated there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illnesses each year—that’s 1 in 6 Americans—leading to approximately 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths.

“The primary things we’re concerned with when thinking about food safety are separate, clean, cook and chill,” said Renee Boyer, food safety and microbiology professor and head of the Virginia Tech Department of Food Science & Technology. “These concepts are the same whether you’re cooking and eating indoors or outdoors.”

Boyer said a good rule is to “keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold,” and use a thermometer to measure both cooking and cold storage temperatures. Leftovers should be promptly cleaned up after eating so food doesn't stay in the temperature “danger zone” — between 41 degrees and 140 degrees — where bacteria rapidly multiply and can become hazardous.

Food shouldn’t be left at room temperature for more than two hours, or one hour if it’s 90 degrees or above outside.

“Always err on the side of caution,” advised Tammy Brawley, chef and host of the Heart of the Home cooking segment on Virginia Farm Bureau’s Real Virginia television program. Brawley, who holds a ServSafe certification in food safety, suggested using caution with mayonnaise-based foods.

“Anything that has mayo in it, I would put on ice,” she advised. “If you’ve got a bowl of potato salad, put a tray of ice underneath it.”

Homemade mayonnaise, which typically uses raw eggs, spoils easily. Commercial mayonnaise, on the other hand, contains pasteurized eggs, acids and vinegars that aren’t as susceptible to bacteria growth. But it’s an ingredient commonly used in dishes like potato, chicken or macaroni salads and deviled eggs that are risky when left out.

Also, “many people are surprised to learn that cut fruits and veggies require time and temperature control for safety,” Boyer added. “That bowl of cut watermelon should be treated the same as the bowl of chicken salad.”

When planning an outdoor event, use a picnic food safety checklist, and follow other food safety practices like avoiding cross contamination between foods, and sanitizing surfaces. Always wash your hands or use hand sanitizer, and keep utensils and serving dishes clean to avoid introducing bacteria. Pack a cooler and replenish it with ice, and bring containers, covers and lids, and a tip-sensitive thermometer.

Lastly, it’s important to consider all attendees at a picnic or potluck.

“If there are elderly people or younger children, their immune systems are more susceptible,” Brawley explained. “It’s even more important that you follow food safety because they could get sick that much quicker.”