Wytheville Community College continued its 60th Anniversary celebration with a Gala on Aug. 26 with 175 guests in attendance. The event began with a reception and slide show of historical photos, followed by a program and dinner. Dr. Dean Sprinkle, WCC President, welcomed guests, including numerous alumni, retirees, current faculty and staff, and current and former members of the WCC College Board, Educational Foundation and Scholarship Foundation Boards of Directors.

“We are very excited that you are here with us to celebrate this extraordinary milestone in WCC’s history—our 60th Anniversary,” said Sprinkle. “WCC is proud of our strong history of providing high quality education and Workforce Development programs for the citizens of Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, and Wythe Counties, the City of Galax, and beyond. Since 1963, WCC has helped more than 220,000 students achieve their educational goals.”

During the program, Dr. Rhonda Catron-Wood, Vice President of Academics and Institutional Advancement, highlighted college milestones. “In the early 1960s, the community recognized a need to have an opportunity for higher education physically located within our region,” said Catron-Wood. “Local leaders knew that students in our community were very intelligent, extremely talented, and had tremendous potential but didn’t have access to college. These leaders dedicated countless hours to lobbying for WCC and succeeded in securing legislative support to establish the college.”

Catron-Wood noted that WCC opened its doors on September 19, 1963, as a branch of Virginia Tech, with 107 students enrolled. Classes were first offered at the Simmerman Building in downtown Wytheville. Sherman Moseley, Virginia Tech Appointee, was the Director. There were five faculty members and one secretary. In 1967, the Virginia Community College System was established, and WCC became a part of that system. The first building of the current campus was Fincastle Hall, constructed in 1968.

Six decades later, WCC’s Wytheville campus now includes six buildings, and there are three off-site locations: the Crossroads Institute in Galax, the Henderson in Marion, and WCC WEST (Workforce, Education, Skills, & Training Center) in Marion.

For Fall Semester 2023, 1,300 students are enrolled, an increase of almost 10% over the previous Fall Semester. WCC currently employs 98 full-time and 166 part-time faculty and staff members. The majority of WCC students continue to be local residents, many of whom are the first in their family to attend college.

“WCC is consistently ranked by the US Department of Education as one of the most affordable public two-year colleges in the nation,” said Catron-Wood. “This prestigious distinction is attributed to the extraordinary support WCC receives from private donors, area community foundations, and state and federal financial aid programs. WCC is most fortunate to have such a wonderful, supportive community.”

“Building on this solid foundation, and those who have made the college what it is today, I believe that WCC is well-positioned for a great future,” said Sprinkle.

Sprinkle noted that WCC has strong partnerships with public schools, offering dual enrollment and Early College programs. WCC also partners with local businesses and Chambers of Commerce to offer college exploratory programs in manufacturing, healthcare, and teaching. Sprinkle also referenced upcoming projects, such as a planned Lab School, possible expansion of the Blue Ridge Crossroads Governor’s Academy for Technical Education (BRCGATE), increased opportunities for “credit for prior learning,” and customized training to meet business and industry needs.

During closing remarks, Catron-Wood noted that additional 60th Anniversary activities and a fund-raising campaign are planned. WCC will be seeking to reconnect with alumni and collect stories of how WCC has helped them succeed. An alumni picnic/homecoming event is being planned for next spring. Additionally, a WCC Retiree Luncheon is scheduled for October 20.

The WCC’s 60th Anniversary Campaign goal is $2.3 million to support WCC students and projects. With the recent announcement of a $1.3 million gift from the estate of Janie Hale Gentry, the campaign is well underway.

The campaign includes five main initiatives:

Program Development—both for expansion of existing programs and start-up costs for new programs to meet business and industry needs.

Acquisition of the Crossroads Institute in Galax. WCC currently leases space, but being able to purchase the facility would allow WCC program expansions, and ensure the ongoing viability of that facility for the Twin County areas.

Renovation of the new WCC WEST center in Marion to expand short-term workforce programs in the western part of our service region.

Continued support of scholarships to ensure student access and affordability

Community Enrichment—funding to help cover costs associated with cultural programs, including the WCC Choir, the WCC Concert Band, the WCC Theatre Program, and other enrichment programs. All gifts, no matter how large or small, are greatly appreciated.

As the program concluded, Cameron Wolfe, President of the WCC Educational Foundation Board of Directors, surprised Catron-Wood by announcing the establishment of the “Dr. Rhonda Catron-Wood Fund for Growth and Excellence” in recognition of her 33-year career at WCC.

The WCC Educational Foundation sincerely appreciates the following Gala Sponsors: Frank Akers (WCC Class of 1967), AAUW—Wytheville Branch, Twin County Regional Hospital, Wythe County Community Hospital, Wytheville Rotary Club, Don and Sharon Alexander, Lil Bryant, Louise Compton, John and Linda DiYorio, Ann Laing, Laura Laing, Anna Ray Roberts, Dr. Dean Sprinkle and Janie Hardin, and Dr. Rhonda Catron-Wood and Noel Wood. Somic America, Inc . sponsored the event and also provided souvenir wine glasses to attendees.

Brenda Wittwer, classical pianist and member of the WCC Choir, provided musical entertainment for the Gala event, and Lauren Chitwood, member of the WCC Scholarship Foundation Board of Directors, provided table flower arrangements from her business, Ideal Florist. Great Events Catering by Debra Frazier, and West Wind Farm Vineyard and Winery, of Max Meadows, catered the event.

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s support of the 60th Anniversary Gala, including benefactors who were not able to attend but made monetary donations,” said Sprinkle. “It was a wonderful evening to celebrate past successes and plan for the future. WCC looks forward to serving our community for generations to come.”