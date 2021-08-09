 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $349,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $349,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $349,000

WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF THE LINCOLN THEATRE, DINING & SHOPS, & WITH VIEWS OF DOWNTOWN, YOU'RE IN THE HEART OF IT ALL! THE HOME ITSELF IS CHARMING WITH HARDWOOD FLOORING/NO CARPET AT ALL, CROWN MOULDING, AND HUGE ROOMS!!! GAS LOG FIRE PLACE. UPSTAIRS YOU'LL FIND A LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH A GLASS WALK IN SHOWER, TWO ADDITIONAL LARGE BEDROOMS. THE SPACIOUS MAIN FLOOR HAS ROOM FOR YOUR OFFICE, ENTERTAINING LIVINGROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM AND A KITCHEN YOU WILL ENJOY!!! FENCED YARD, PLAYSET WILL REMAIN.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics