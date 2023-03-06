Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: March 4, 2023

Total Number of Head: 223

Total Sales: $191, 730.99

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 134

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 210.00 to 222.00 AVG: 217.00

401-600 lbs 52.00 to 221.00 AVG: 201.00

601-800 lbs 110.00 to 219.00 AVG: 210.00

1000-1399 lbs 73.00 to 86.00 AVG: 80.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 91.00 to 195.00 AVG: 143.00 401-600 lbs 190.00 to 206.00 AVG: 193.00

601-800 lbs 151.00 to 178.00 AVG: 163.00

801-999 lbs 110.00 to 145.00 AVG: 127.50

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 134.00 to 185.00 AVG: 166.00

401-600 lbs 79.00 to 200.00 AVG: 182.00

601-800 lbs 40.00 to 180.00 AVG: 131.00

801-999 lbs 75.00 to 153.00 AVG: 116.00

1000-1399 lbs 87.00 to 89.00 AVG: 88.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 32

COWS: 35.00 to 100.00 AVG: 88.00

BULLS: 115.00 to 125.00 AVG: 120.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 11 Sold by Head 105.00 to 210.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 8 150.00 to 300.00 AVG: 225.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 6 1100.00 to 1625.00 AVG: 1400.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 14 575.00 to 1500.00 AVG: 1050.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 1 1525.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 11 68.00 to 103.00 AVG: 78.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction Weekly Auction for Thu March 2, 2023 All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated Feeder Cattle 120 head Feeder Steers 19 head Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 202.00-228.00 300- 400 221.00 400- 500 220.00-222.00 500- 600 208.00 600- 700 172.00 700- 800 165.00 800- 900 166.00 Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2 200- 300 190.00 300- 400 180.00-230.00 400- 500 210.00 500- 600 206.00 600- 700 196.00 700- 800 150.00 800- 900 166.00 Feeder Holstein Steers 7 head Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3 200- 300 98.00 300- 400 92.00 400- 500 116.00 500- 600 82.00-104.00 600- 700 106.00 900-1000 90.00 1100+ 121.00 Feeder Heifers 58 head Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 190.00 300- 400 190.00 400- 500 176.00 500- 600 155.00-172.00 600- 700 134.00 700- 800 126.00 800- 900 151.00-153.00 Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2 200- 300 190.00 300- 400 190.00 400- 500 166.00-168.00 500- 600 130.00-166.00 600- 700 151.00 Feeder Bulls 36 head Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1 200- 300 203.00 300- 400 194.00 400- 500 173.00-191.00 500- 600 170.00 600- 700 184.00 700- 800 182.00 800- 900 139.00 900-1000 124.00-125.00 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2 200- 300 174.00-199.00 300- 400 174.00-199.00 400- 500 170.00 500- 600 196.00 600- 700 182.00 700- 800 132.00 800- 900 117.00 900-1000 126.00 Slaughter Cattle 110 head Slaughter Cows 100 head Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean 850-1200 72.00-78.00 1200-1600 76.00-84.00 Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding 1200-1600 93.00-107.00 Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean 800-1200 86.00-90.00 1200-2000 89.00-92.00 Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding 1200-2000 97.00 Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean 750- 850 51.00-68.00 850-1200 54.00-70.00 Slaughter Bulls 10 head Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2 1000-1500 103.00-104.00 1500-2500 104.00-122.00 Slaughter Bulls High Yielding 1000-1500 117.00-128.00 1500-2500 125.00-130.00 Cows Returned To Farm 21 head Medium and Large 1, 2-8 years old 882-1295 710.00-1150.00 per head Cows With Calves At Side 8 pair Medium and Large 1, 3-12 years old with calves 25-275 lbs 750-1100 1000.00-1300.00 per pair Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947 www.vdacs.virginia.gov/marketnews market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction Weekly Auction for Fri March 3, 2023 All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated Feeder Cattle 455 head Feeder Steers 200 head Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 190.00-235.00 300- 400 207.50-245.00 400- 500 220.00-245.00 500- 600 226.00-230.00 600- 700 189.00-224.00 700- 800 140.00-180.00 800- 900 149.00 900-1000 118.00 1000-1100 105.00-108.00 Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2 200- 300 151.00-187.50 300- 400 195.00 400- 500 177.00-230.00 500- 600 186.00 600- 700 193.00-198.00 700- 800 161.00 900-1000 118.00 Feeder Holstein Steers 5 head Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3 200- 300 134.00-161.00 300- 400 157.50 800- 900 127.00 900-1000 106.00 Feeder Heifers 175 head Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 182.50-200.00 300- 400 150.00-204.00 400- 500 179.00-210.00 500- 600 177.00-197.00 600- 700 145.00-169.00 700- 800 144.00-157.00 800- 900 138.00 Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2 200- 300 157.00-180.00 300- 400 128.00-208.00 400- 500 197.50-209.00 500- 600 152.00-187.00 600- 700 121.00-170.00 700- 800 131.00-181.00 Feeder Bulls 75 head Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1 200- 300 180.00 400- 500 191.00-225.00 500- 600 220.00 600- 700 185.00-189.00 700- 800 150.00 800- 900 110.00 900-1000 110.00 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2 400- 500 180.00-248.00 500- 600 150.00-200.00 600- 700 196.00 700- 800 105.00 800- 900 102.00 900-1000 100.00 Slaughter Cattle 105 head Slaughter Cows 86 head Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean 850-1200 77.00-87.00 1200-1600 82.00-89.00 Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding 1200-1600 92.00-102.00 Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean 800-1200 91.00-94.00 1200-2000 95.00 Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding 1200-2000 98.00-99.00 Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean 750- 850 62.00-72.00 850-1200 66.00-78.00 Slaughter Bulls 19 head Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2 1000-1500 98.00-101.00 1500-2500 90.00-120.00 Slaughter Bulls High Yielding 1000-1500 104.00-115.00 1500-2500 123.00-127.00 All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated. Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included. Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947 www.vdacs.virginia.gov/markets-and-finance-market-news.shtml market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov