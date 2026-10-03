WCC Jamboree hosts Old Time Music & Youthful Bluegrass Oct 3, 2026 Oct 3, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Wytheville Community College (WCC) Jamboree will host Coyote Ugly and the Demin & Plaid band on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m.in Snyder Auditorium.kAm%96 6G6?E :D 56D:8?65 E@ D9@H42D6 E96 56AE9 2?5 5:G6CD:EJ @7 3=F68C2DD >FD:4 H:E9 A6C7@C>2?46D 3J r@J@E6 &8=J 2?5 s6?:> U2>Aj !=2:5[ 3C:?8:?8 E@86E96C 6IA6C:6?465 >FD:4:2?D 2?5 2 C:D:?8 86?6C2E:@? @7 J@F?8 A6C7@C>6CD]k^AmkAmz?@H? 7@C :ED F?:BF6 92C>@?:6D 2?5 9:89\6?6C8J A6C7@C>2?46D[ r@J@E6 &8=J :D 32D65 :? E96 z:?8DA@CE[ %6??6DD66[ 2C62 2?5 :D E@FE65 2D @?6 @7 E96 >@DE 6?6C86E:4 32?5D E@FC:?8 E96 3=F68C2DD 4:C4F:E E@52J] %96 8C@FA 762EFC6D y@6J r@I[ ':?46 qF==:?D[ %@> w@CE@?[ s2G:5 r9C:D=6J[ 2?5 q6G6C=J w@CE@?[ H9@ 3=6?5 EC25:E:@?2= 3=F68C2DD :?7=F6?46D H:E9 2 >@56C? 2AAC@249 E@ 4C62E6 2 5:DE:?4E:G6 D@F?5 2?5 DA:C:E65 A6C7@C>2?46]k^Am People are also reading… Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game The ‘Guillermo Effect’ takes out a good dancer on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Saltville museum to celebrate opening of American Revolution exhibit this Sunday Flock camera debate continues in Marion Monarch Watch: Citizen scientists tag, launch monarchs to join migration to Mexico By the numbers: Smyth financial advisor looks at school needs, 1% sales tax referendum Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie Trump to begin sending $500 ACA refund checks. Here's where they're going Smyth, Wythe TRIAD chapters win grants to continue helping senior citizens kAmy@:?:?8 E96> :D s6?:> U2>Aj !=2:5[ 2? @?\E96\C:D6 J@FE9 32?5 32D65 C:89E 96C6 :? E96 q=F6 #:586] %96 J@F?8 >FD:4:2?D 3C:?8 2 9:89\6?6C8J[ 92C5\5C:G:?8 DEJ=6 @7 3=F68C2DD E@ E96 DE286] (9:=6 E96:C J@FE9 >2J 36 A2CE @7 H92E >2<6D E96> DE2?5 @FE[ E96:C >FD:42= 23:=:EJ :D D2:5 E@ DA62< 7@C :ED6=7] t249 >6>36C :D 2 :?DECF>6?E2=:DE[ 2?5 E@86E96C E96J 92G6 62C?65 ?F>6C@FD 2H2C5D @? E96 3=F68C2DD 4@>A6E:E:@? 4:C4F:E]k^AmkAm%96 EH@ 8C@FAD C6AC6D6?E E96 4@?E:?F:?8 6G@=FE:@? @7 3=F68C2DD >FD:4—9@?@C:?8 :ED EC25:E:@?D H9:=6 D9@H42D:?8 E96 E2=6?E65 >FD:4:2?D H9@ 2C6 42CCJ:?8 E96 D@F?5 :?E@ E96 7FEFC6]k^Am kAm$62E:?8 7@C E96 6G6?E :D 2G2:=23=6 @? 2 7:CDE\4@>6[ 7:CDE\D6CG65 32D:D] %96 6G6?E :D 7C66 2?5 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4j 9@H6G6C[ 5@?2E:@?D H:== 36 2446AE65 E@ 96=A 567C2J E96 EC2G6= 6IA6?D6D @7 E96 32?5D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was… Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wide left. Barely. Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy A slogan describing Saltville and its history declares “From the Ice Age to the Space Age.” An industry leader in the community loves to tell … 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday …