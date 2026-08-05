Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent Aug 5, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ {2CCJ |@@C6 @? pF8] `_j t>:=J s2G:D 2?5 z2J t2C=J @? pF8] `cj 2?5 pD9=6J ~’s6== @? pF8] `e] p DA64:2= w2AAJ q:CE952J E@ >J 52F89E6C[ |:DDJ $>:E9[ @? pF8] `d]k^AmkAmw2AAJ p??:G6CD2CJ E@ s@??:6 2?5 z2E9J #6A2DD @? pF8] ``]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmrw&#rw }t($ – |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r]k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmpC@F?5 b_ A6@A=6 6?;@J65 E96 49FC49 A:4?:4 2E |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r] @? $2EFC52J 6G6?:?8] %96C6 H2D A=6?EJ @7 8@@5 7@@5 2?5 8@@5 76==@HD9:A] %9C66 5@@C AC:K6D H6C6 2=D@ 8:G6? @FE]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay Smyth students get inside look into justice system Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years ATV's on roadways drawing debate Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Ex-pastor at Botetourt church led 'double life' sexually exploiting young girls Saltville launches farmers market For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors Feds send $1,750,000 to region for mental health, substance abuse care Police seize cash, substances in Wytheville, Bristol kAm #6G] !2:86 (:>36C=J’D >6DD286 @? $F?52J >@C?:?8 H2D “y24@3’D y@FC?6Ji %96 {2556C”[ E2<6? 7C@> v6?6D:D agi `_\`h] y:> $AC2<6C H2D @FC 8F6DE A:2?:DE H:E9 !688J (9:E6 2D @FC (@CD9:A {6256C] %96C6 H2D 2=D@ 2 #6>6>3C2?46 |@>6?E 7@C }2?4J |F?D6J H:E9 D4C:AEFC6 2?5 2 DA64:2= A@6>] $6G6C2= 72>:=J >6>36CD 2?5 @E96C 7C:6?5D H6C6 AC6D6?E 7@C E9:D >6>@CJ >@>6?E 7@C }2?4J]k^Am kAm %96 $FE96C=2?5 u2>:=J >6E 7@C E96:C 72>:=J C6F?:@? 2E |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r] @? $F?52J]k^AmkAm%96 =2DE 4@==64E:@? 52J 7@C E96 pF8FDE 56=:G6CJ E@ p82A6 u@@5 !2?ECJ H:== 36 @? $F?52J[ pF8] h]k^Am kAmr@>>F?:@? $F?52J :D pF8] h]k^Am kAm~? $2EFC52J[ $6AE] ae[ E96C6 H:== 36 2 r2C $9@H uF?5C2:D6C 7C@> `` 2]>] – b A]>] %96C6 H:== 36 7C66 25>:DD:@?[ 7@@5[ 32<6 D2=6D 2?5 AC:K6D]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm!t#$~}p{$k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$J>A2E9J :D 6IE6?565 E@ E96 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D @7 $2> rC@4<6EE 2?5 p==6? u6=EJ]k^AmkAm #2496= 2?5 x H6?E E@ E96 #FC2= #6EC62E u2C>6C’D |2C<6E 2?5 (:==:2>D ~C492C5 @? (65?6D52J 27E6C?@@?]k^AmkAm !6EF?:2 r9C:DE:2? r9FC49 H:== 36 2? x46 rC62> $@4:2= @? $2EFC52J[ pF8] g 7C@> d\g A]>] 2E E96 49FC49]k^Am kAm (JE96 r@F?EJ w:DE@C:42= $@4:6EJ >6>36CD 2C6 :?G:E65 E@ 2 A:4?:4 @? $F?52J[ pF8] h DE2CE:?8 2E d A]>] 2E %96 w@>6DE625 >FD6F> D:E6]k^AmkAm x H2D G:D:E:?8 |:DDJ @? %9FCD52J]k^AmkAm (JE96 r@F?EJ $49@@=D DE2CE E96:C ?6H D49@@= J62C @? pF8] ``] !C2J6CD 7@C 2== E96 <:5D[ E62496CD[ D49@@= DE277 2?5 3FD 5C:G6CD 7@C 2 D276 J62C]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm #xss{tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm"i (92E <:?5 @7 >:=< 5@6D 2 A2>A6C65 4@H AC@5F46nk^Am kAmpi $A@:=65 >:=<]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm"&~%tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm“{2F89E6C :D E96 D9@4< 23D@C36C E92E D@7E6?D 2?5 >:?:>:K6D E96 3F>AD @7 =:76]”k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmqxq{t 't#$tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm“%9@D6 H9@ 2C6 E2F89E E96 H@C5 @7 v@5 D9@F=5 AC@G:56 7@C E96:C E62496CD[ D92C:?8 2== 8@@5 E9:?8D H:E9 E96>]” v2=2E:2?D eie]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day As officials continue to search for cost-saving measures, Smyth County’s convenience stations for trash collection will soon be closed a secon… Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Treasurer Tom Burkett was blunt when he addressed the Smyth County Board of Supervisors last week about growing demands on county coffers and … 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay If she was the mayor of Saltville, Kenzley Frye would address day-to-day issues like potholes, while also working on enhanced tourism marketin… Smyth students get inside look into justice system After hours in Smyth County Circuit Court Friday morning, Commonwealth’s Attorney Phillip “Bucky” Blevins declared that he could see each one … Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs Executive associate athletic directors Brad Wurthman and Bridget McSorley have been let go.