The U.S. Postal Service was unable to explain why Chilhowie’s bills to 2,500 water customers and 1,300 sewer customers in Smyth and Washington counties were significantly delayed.

Bills were sent out as usual by the Town of Chilhowie on Nov. 30 with a due date of Dec. 15.

By Dec. 5, town officials knew something was wrong. In a description sent to U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, Town Manager John Clark wrote that on or about the 5th, “We began getting deluged with customers calling or coming by complaining that they had not gotten their bills. Over the next week or so, we literally got hundreds of calls/contacts complaining about the same thing.”

After contacting postal officials twice, the bills were found in Greensboro and were delivered within about five days.

Clark reached out to Kaine about the problem who, in turn, sought an answer from the Postal Service.

Scott Slusher, a government liaison, wrote to Kaine. In that letter, he noted that the bills were delivered on Dec. 13 and 14 – one to two days before customers were due to make the payment.

Ultimately though, Slusher could not offer an explanation of the problem. Noting that delays were being experienced at both the Greensboro and Roanoke processing and delivery center at the time, Slusher wrote, “We are unable to comment on the specific reason for the delay of this mailing.”

Slusher did say that Chilhowie’s postmaster “will monitor the delivery of future mailings of the bills and promptly address any issues that may occur.”

At the time of the incident, Clark wrote to Kaine: “This situation of customers not receiving bills for 10 to 14 days (or even more) is troublesome, to say the least, and not sustainable.”

Kaine’s office told the News & Messenger: “Our office hears from many Virginians about their concerns about USPS. That’s why Senator Kaine successfully pushed to pass the bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act. This bill strengthens transparency and accountability for USPS performance, saves billions of dollars, and helps ensure USPS can better serve the American people…. Senator Kaine will keep looking for solutions to improve USPS delivery for Virginians.”

The Postal Service Reform Act was approved by Congress in March 2022 “to provide stability to and enhance the services of the United States Postal Service.” President Joe Biden signed the act in early April 2022.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has acknowledged that USPS has a great deal of work to do, has said 2023 will be a year of implementing new strategies and the reform act.

In a news release, the USPS reported that for Oct. 1 through Dec. 30, 2022, 90.1% of first-class mail was delivered on time, while 94% of marketing mail reached customers on time.