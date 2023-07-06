A trail riding fundraiser will be held July 15 at Iron Mountain Horse Camp to benefit the Back Country Horsemen of the Virginia Highlands’ Jones Creek project.

It will be a 14-mile rehab ride on the Virginia Highlands Horse Trail between VA21 and Hale Lake Road. This is a multi-use trail serving equestrians, hikers, mountain bikers and seasonal motorcycle use.

In connection with the fund raiser, there will be a pot luck supper at 6 p.m. and music by The Mystery Hillbillies. Participants are asked to bring a dish to share.

For more information on the trail ride, contact info@bchvh.org

Iron Mountain Horse Camp is located at 4449 Arrowhead Drive, Ivanhoe.

Back Country Horsemen is a fellowship and service organization of horsemen and horsewomen dedicated to providing various services to the community of riders.

Last year alone, the group compiled 378 miles of trail riding and provided services amounting to over $46,000 in value.