Chloe Dillow
Chloe was chosen after picking up five hits in 10 at-bats during three games last week, two that resulted in Bland County wins. She hit her third and fourth homers of the season against Eastern Montgomery and George Wythe and finished the week with seven RBIs. In 10 innings in the pitching circle, she recorded nine strikeouts.
Kary Romano
Kary is chosen following his performance in two events at the MED track and field meet held at Fort Chiswell High School last Wednesday. Kary won the 400m dash with a sprint of 56.6 seconds which was 1.1 seconds ahead of the Pioneers’ Trey Tomlinson in second place. In the 100m dash, Kary clocked in sixth at 12.5 seconds, 0.4 off the lead.