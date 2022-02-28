 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $325,000

  Updated
Picturesque home ready for its new owner! Featuring three spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms with over 2300 square feet, this home has plenty of space to accompany its open concept. Upstairs are three bedrooms, two bathrooms including a luxurious master suite, a modern kitchen designed for entertaining, and a generous living space with tons of natural light. Downstairs you have the ultimate game/movie/playroom, with its own attached full bathroom. Outside you have a perfectly private paradise complete with an open sundeck, in-ground pool and custom privacy fence. All of this with a two-car garage, in a wonderful neighborhood, just minutes from downtown. This one won't last long, get it quick before rates go up!

