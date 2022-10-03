Warriors fall to Tigers

Aidan Lowe provided highlights galore for the Honaker Tigers on Friday night.

The junior rushed for 341 yards on 20 carries and totaled five touchdowns in a 47-21 victory over the visiting Chilhowie Warriors.

Lowe scored on TD runs of 50, 68, 3 and 43 yards. He also returned an interception for a score as Honaker improved to 3-2.

Chilhowie went up 7-0 early, but Honaker reeled off seven straight touchdowns.

Malachi Lowe caught a touchdown pass from Peyton Musick and Jaxon Dye also had a TD run in that scoring surge.

Chilhowie (0-6) received 112 rushing yards and a touchdown from Marcos Silverio. Justin Gonzalez had two touchdowns in the loss.

Chilhowie 7 0 0 14 — 21

Honaker 13 20 7 7 — 47

Scoring Summary

C – Silverio 5 run (Gonzalez kick)

H – A. Lowe 50 run (A. Musick kick)

H – A. Lowe 68 run (kick failed)

H – M. Lowe 5 pass from P. Musick (kick failed)

H – A. Lowe 3 run (A. Musick kick)

H – A. Lowe INT return (A. Musick kick)

H – A. Lowe 43 run (A. Musick kick)

H – J. Dye 30 run (A. Musick kick)

C – Gonzalez 2 run (Sturgill run)

C – Gonzalez 50 run (no attempt)

Team Stats

First Downs: C 20, H 18 Rushes-Yards: C 49-307, H 32-425 Passing Yards: C 35, H 109 Comp.-Att.-Int.: C 6-16-2, H 5-9-0 Fumbles-Lost: C 3-1, H 3-1 Penalties-Yards: C 4-20, H 4-35 Punts-Average: C 3-29.3, H 2-26.

Marion shuts out Richlands in volleyballThe Canes had themselves a hit parade in a 3-0 Southwest District showing over Richlands.

Brooke Langston knocked down 10 kills and three blocks as Marion hammered out a 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 victory.

Sophea Keheley provided eight kills and Aubree Whitt added seven. Ella Moss knocked down six kills for the Scartlet Hurricanes.

Whitt also dished out 15 assists, and Moss came up with 10 digs in the victory.

Chilhowie skunks Holston

Chloe Adams and Josie Sheets showcased their versatility as Chilhowie collected a 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 Hogoheegee District win over Holston.

Adams tallied 15 assists, 11 digs and six kills, while Sheets stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of seven digs, six kills and 11 assists. Hannah Goodwin (nine kills, six digs) also played well.

The trio of Riley Cobler (12 assists, five digs), Campbell Osborne (eight digs, six aces, five kills) and Seciley Quina (10 digs, three aces, three kills) were tops for Holston.