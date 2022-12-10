Looking to 2023

As we head toward the shortest days of the year, we enter into a most crucial phase of our farm work for the year, looking ahead and making plans. An often-overlooked chore, thinking ahead and making plans to act rather than react are important pieces of our profitability for the coming year.

Planning needs to take place on several levels, all of which either are directly or indirectly tied to finances. And to be truthful, one of the greatest boundaries to farmers not planning is that they have little funds to plan with.

While this might be the case, it points out why careful planning is essential. Making a good plan and sticking to it keeps us from making poor decisions to end up costing us precious capital, especially in the purchase of large and/or expensive equipment and vehicles.

As much as I like to purchase a new “toy,” as I look back on my career on the farm, some of the best decisions I ever made were deciding to not buy something I was considering. In 1998, Dad and I were looking at options on some of our larger tractors.

We had enjoyed a good run on the farm and Dad had bought a bunch of equipment over the 1970s and 1980s, but frankly that was also a problem. Since most of our equipment was roughly the same age, they were all showing their age at the same time as well.

We had been investing in equipment that allowed fewer people to do more and the result of that was our equipment was oversized and required higher horsepower tractors to not only pull it but also to control it safely as we moved across the field or down the road.

So in the summer of 1998, we were faced with a couple of options. We could pour a good bit of repair money into our largest tractor that had just lost its speed transmission or trade for a new tractor. The new price tag on the tractor back then was over $150,000 so we repaired what we had and rolled on.

A few weeks after deciding to not trade, our trusted employee and friend passed away suddenly and we made another tough decision to close the dairy operation. Looking back, I wonder what we would have done if the repayment of that new tractor was looming over us in the summer of 1998.

As we scaled back our farming operation, our equipment needs scaled back along with the farm and we ended up selling the tractor we repaired for a tidy profit in late 2001. Dad actually sold four tractors and updated his equipment with the purchase of a new tractor in the spring of 2002.

I still use that tractor and it is by far the handiest tractor on the place. It is less than half the size of the tractor we were considering in 1998 but its size makes it more useful on our farm today. Sometimes the best answer and the best plan is… Wait.

Another area to think about planning is agronomy. Fertilizer and weed control being what they are, we really need to be thinking about what challenges we faced last year and what solutions are going to be needed.

During our pesticide recertification meetings last month, a producer brought in a weed they wanted to identify. Fortunately (or maybe unfortunately), I knew exactly what they had in their hand… common groundsel. Looking like a cross between Canadian thistle and dandelion, groundsel is a rapidly growing and spreading weed that is a prolific seed generator.

We often put off spraying broadleaf weeds because of the accompanying injury and loss of our clover stands; however, there comes a time when the weed pressure is so great, the nutritional value of our pastures and cropland is diminished to the point of being unhealthy to our livestock.

Planning to tackle weeds required some thought and planning because all too often the solution is multi-pronged. When weeds are suppressed, what they leave behind is bare ground. Once sunlight can penetrate and warm that bare spot, the race is on to see what will fill in behind the weed. Will it be a thick stand of grass or more weeds?

Soil fertility needs to be part of any weed control and pasture/cropland improvement plan. We now have some new tools in the toolbox though that can make life simpler and safer as well. At least two of our local agribusinesses now have the ability to impregnate fertilizer with weed control chemicals so that we can not only improve our soil’s fertility but control weeds at the same time.

Impregnated fertilizer has some limitations when it comes to standing, actively growing weeds, but the part of the growing season we are in now makes this a great option. Label directions have to be followed but impregnated fertilizer greatly reduces drift because the chemical is carried down to the ground along with the fertilizer.

Finally, now is a great time to make plans as far as your personal time goes. Time is the great equalizer; we all have the exact same amount of it in a day’s time. That said, how we spend it is totally up to us. Plan on spending time with loved ones. Plan on taking time to see a ball game, attend a meeting, or relax.

Making plans on how you spend your time is a great investment in yourself and you are the one thing that is not replaceable on your farm.

