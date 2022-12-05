Sugar Grove welcomes Santa Claus

Santa Claus made a visit to Sugar Grove on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, to ride in the annual Christmas Parade. He was joined by horses and dogs, floats, first responders from Sugar Grove and surrounding communities, veterans, and lots of smiling faces.
