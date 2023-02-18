Last week, we discussed the need to honestly evaluate an heir’s ability to manage the farm. This week, I’d like to expand on that idea and my intended audience is the younger generation themselves. There are some myths and common misconceptions about farm life that really need to be examined.

At the top of the myth list is “I don’t like school; I like to farm.” I get that. I was that little boy at one point in my life, but I am lucky that I had a father who never finished high school. Because he didn’t have a formal education, he regarded an education as an ultimate prize and he drilled that idea into his sons as well.

Does having an education make a difference? Not always, but in the case of my wife and me, having an education made a huge difference. Could we have farmed without an education? Maybe, but not as well as we did. Are there people farming successfully without an education? Absolutely, but the problem is you really never know which subset you fall into.

If going to school isn’t a lot of fun for you, let me share this nugget of wisdom. Farming may be “fun” right now but there’s a big difference between “wanting to farm” and “having to farm.” Once you have payments to make and bills to pay, it doesn’t matter if you’re sick or hurt or just don’t feel like doing chores today. The only thing that matters is doing the job.

There were many fun times on the farm for me; there still are fun things I enjoy very much. That said, there were also chores that had to be done that weren’t a lot of fun. Hoeing tobacco in 90° heat wasn’t fun but the things the money from that tobacco bought were. And therein lies the message.

The key to success in business and in life is how well can you do the things that aren’t fun but are necessary. Even if you like school, there are likely subjects you don’t enjoy. Those subjects require you to buckle down and get through them. Farming is the same way.

There are going to be things in farming that you really do not enjoy. Many producers excel at just that… producing. Being productive is a great thing, unless you aren’t paying attention to how much you are spending to make that production happen.

While I am cautious about using the term “never,” I have never heard a farmer say, “I just love to pay bills! Next to filing my taxes and balancing my checkbook, bill paying is the best.” Still, these are tasks that have to be done. Left undone, the resulting train wreck is certain.

So, whether it is school, or financial management, or whatever, “I don’t like to… so I’m not going to” is not the mindset of a successful farmer, or anything else for that matter. Being parents was Job #1 for Andrea and me, and we were lucky. Our daughter is a good one, but being a parent was not all fun and games. There were times we had to be the bad guys and while that isn’t fun, being too permissive yields much more misery in the long run.

I mentioned earlier that our education made all the difference for Andrea and me; let me explain. We both grew up on dairy farms and enjoyed it because dairy farming was very profitable in the 1970s and ‘80s. We graduated in 1985 and came back to the farm and within the next 10 years, several things changed that adversely affected the dairy industry, especially in the Southeastern United States.

First of all, non-vested milk base marketing programs went away. “Making base” was a yearly undertaking that established the pounds of milk each farm could produce for the coming year. All the milk we produced between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30 was totaled and divided by 91. The quotient was the total pounds of milk we could sell per day. The base program limited oversupply and helped predict the pay price that could be expected for the coming year.

Once those types of controls were removed, it made it much harder to predict our income for the year or even what the next month held. Farming isn’t easy, but it is a bunch easier if you have money in your pocket. There were many reasons why expanding our dairy operation just was a good idea but because we had an education, we had options.

The ways our degrees (both were Bachelors’ of Science in Dairy Science) were more about savvy than smarts. Because we had gone to college, we had established relationships with people who knew us and could help us move forward in a new direction.

Our degrees saved us. They were our insurance policy against changes in marketing that were beyond our control. Our degrees kept us working and profitable. Instead of farming until we were broke, we were able to stride into a new career where our frugal lifestyle made our salary increases even more lucrative. We suddenly had higher pay, insurance, paid vacation days, time off, plus we could still farm. Only the stress and the uncertainty were missing.

Again, I get the “I don’t like school” sentiment. The issue is farming is a risky business. The list of things that can adversely affect is long. Changes in markets, the weather, your physical abilities or lack thereof, divorce, changes in laws or regulations can all put you out of business, even if you did everything right.

As I told a young man many years ago, “Getting by today means getting left behind tomorrow.” We’ll leave it there for this week and finish up next Saturday. Until then, stay safe.

