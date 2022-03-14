3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $159,000

Remodeled home with large garage, fenced in yard and convenient to parks and national resources. With 2 bedrooms and bath on main level and 2 additional rooms on the second floor, this home has plenty of space and lots of upgrades. The spacious kitchen has eat-in space and newer appliances including a gas range. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is comfortably heated by a natural gas furnace with window units handling the summer warm up. A full basement has plenty of square feet for additional storage and the 24x24 garage has even more for projects. Watch the sunrise in the large picture window, or step outside to soak in the wonderful views of the surrounding mountains and rolling landscape.