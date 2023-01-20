Smyth supervisors tap Atkins, Deel to continue in top leadership posts

With what appeared to be the full support of their peers, Charlie Atkins was returned to the post of chair of the county board of supervisors and Lori Deel was again tapped to serve as vice chair for 2023. This makes the third year that Atkins and Deel will serve in their respective positions.

During their Jan. 12 meeting, the supervisors contemplated filling the seats, which are voted on at the first meeting of each new calendar year. No competing nominations were offered, and Atkins and Deel won the unanimous support of their colleagues.

In nominating Atkins for the leadership post, Supervisor Roscoe Call said he’s done a good job for the last two years. Call also put up Deel for the vice chair’s post and said she’s also done a commendable job and will benefit the county in the future.

The supervisors’ meeting schedule will remain the same for 2023: the second and fourth Thursdays except where it conflicts with a holiday. From time to time, when the supervisors can conduct all their monthly business in one meeting, the second gathering is canceled.

Atkins and Deel expressed their gratitude to their peers. Atkins concluded last week’s meeting, saying, “Let’s continue to work for the betterment of our county and our citizens.” He expressed the belief that the coming year may be more challenging financially. However, he said, “We need to continue to deliver for our citizens.”