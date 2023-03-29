When I found out too late that the Winston Salem Symphony had given a concert honoring the music of Phil Collins and Genesis, I was heartsick to have missed it. As luck would have it, I saw where the North Carolina Symphony would be offering the same concert on Saturday, March 18th at the Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh and I could not resist making the trip.

My longtime friend Jeremy Miller was eager to make the trip, too, and I cannot thank him enough for his help in every aspect of this trip. I also must give a shoutout to North Carolina Symphony staffers Linda Charlton, Jonathan Naylor and Sandi MacDonald who went the extra mile to give me the best experience possible. Everyone at the venue was super nice and extremely aware toward those of us with physical challenges, which is a very rare and much-appreciated find.

The beautiful venue itself housed more than a thousand delighted attendees. Many were like me and were there due to their Phil Collins and Genesis fandom as opposed to their affinity for the symphony. This was my first trip to the symphony, and I was very impressed. The sixty-six member orchestra performed the lush, energetic arrangements by Sam Shoup, who orchestrated each of the seventeen abbreviated songs within the eighty-three minute, two-act program. Brian Kushmaul provided the centerpiece for the entire evening as featured drummer, pounding out all those iconic Phil Collins drum licks with a seemingly effortless ease.

The program also featured two vocalists who, although talented, the show could have done without. In my opinion, no one can sing Phil Collins and Genesis songs except Phil Collins himself. I was there to hear the orchestra and the singers were a bit distracting with their Broadway-trained voices not ideal for the rock-oriented lineup. As a result, two of the best numbers of the evening were “Throwing It All Away” and “One More Night,” which were performed as instrumentals. Both songs also had riveting saxophone solos by Gregg Gelb that brought down the house.

Aaron C. Finley and Brook Wood do not come without merit. Finley, a native of Boseman, Montana, is currently starring in Moulin Rouge on Broadway and delighted theatergoers across the nation starring in the touring version of Jesus Christ Superstar. Wood, a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, has made her mark as a cruise ship singer and has performed in orchestral tributes to Phil Collins and Genesis across the country including shows in Winston Salem and Philadelphia.

Finley’s vocals did get respectably edgier as the show went on, delivering more rock-oriented performances on heavier songs like “I Don’t Care Anymore” and “Invisible Touch,” the latter of which he sustained an impressive key change. Wood seemed to please the crowd with her rousing rendition of “That’s All.”

The ultimate star of the show, however, was guest conductor Stuart Chafetz, whose gregarious personality, along with his own impressive drumming talents on numbers like “Sussudio,” “In the Air Tonight,” and “Take Me Home,” stole the show. His genuine love for Phil Collins and Genesis was evident from the word go, as he jovially danced his way over to the drums for those numbers. He spoke of seeing both outfits live in college.

“The energy coming from the stage was unbelievable,” Chafetz noted. “It totally changed my life.”

I knew exactly what he meant. When he asked how many others had seen either act live, I could tell that a good number of the audience knew the same feeling. I have been fortunate enough to see both Phil Collins and Genesis live and consider those combined four experiences as some of the greatest moments of my life. Likewise, not many rock composers can lend their music to such an alluring symphonic transition. Phil Collins is one of the few rare exceptions.

Chafetz grooved his way over to the kit just in time for the iconic drum solo of “In the Air Tonight.” Talk of the impending solo had been a resonate theme throughout the entire show leading up to the number, which came halfway through the second act. It was worth waiting for, as it warranted its own standing ovation from the audience.

A highlight of the evening was hearing a busy horn section throughout the program. Hearing “No Reply At All,” a Genesis song that, too my knowledge, was never played with horns apart from its original recording, performed with a proper brass arrangement, was phenomenal. Some of my other favorite number such as “I Missed Again,” “Sussudio,” and “One More Night,” had the glorious horns as originally created by Earth, Wind and Fire’s Phoenix Horns.

Even before the show started, I was excited to hear the violins tuning up to play the rousing Genesis rock numbers “Turn It on Again” and “Abacab,” the former of which was the perfect show starter, as it is with actual Genesis shows. Likewise, “Take Me Home” was the perfect finale, just as it is for Phil Collins’s live shows, its stirring orchestral sound blending with the overpowering drum sound to awe-inspiring harmony. Heavier numbers like “Don’t Lose My Number” even featured an electric guitar solo and ballads like “Hold on My Heart” and “Another Day in Paradise” offered perfectly lush orchestral arrangements. A surprise bonus of “Two Hearts” as an encore had the audience on their feet throughout.

Meeting Chafetz after the show was the highlight of the evening. He bowed to me with gratitude when I told him I had driven three hours for the show. It was a trip I am so grateful I made. I sure hope this will not be the last orchestral tribute to my favorite artist that I see.