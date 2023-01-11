 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farm Credit's Brown to retire

Vanessa Brown

 SPorter

Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV), a regional lending cooperative that serves Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, announced that Vanessa Brown, loan operations supervisor, will retire after 22 years with the association.

Brown has been a Wytheville resident her entire life.

Her favorite thing about working for Farm Credit of the Virginias has been the interactions she has had with people, both customer-owners and fellow employees, over the years. When asked what she will miss most about working at Farm Credit, Brown answered, “The people. I hope to have long-lasting relationships with many of the folks I worked with over the years.”

Dana Close, director of compliance and loan operations, said, “Vanessa’s hard work and dedication are worthy of admiration. Her commitment to our mission, vision and values has touched many lives during her tenure. She is an integral part of the Operations team and her contributions to Farm Credit will always be valued and remembered.”

Upon retirement, Brown plans to relax and enjoy life with her husband and dog. She plans to spend time at their cabin, golfing, traveling and pursuing other adventures that come her way.

