The Juicebox race stole the show and the hearts of everyone at Wythe Raceway!

The Juicebox division is for kids ages 5 and under to race Radio Flyer ultimate 24-volt karts on the front stretch and show off their future racing skills! With a little guidance from their parents and a lot of bumping, banging, some tears, screams and loads of fun we were able to capture a winner!

Even with the fireworks show being postponed, there was still a hefty crowd at the track to take in the $1,000 to win the Late Model 30 lap Double Points Shootout! The $100 bounty put out to beat 215 Jamison McBride put everyone in overdrive to strive for the win! Ultimately, McBride took home the checkered flag.

It was a great night for the Sugar Grove boys in the Aschenbach Super Street class. As the No. 40 RAM Paving Keith Griffith took first and No. 3 Advance Auto Parts Eddie Bentley came in second. Following closely behind them was the No. 8 Small Town Glass Jerry Dillow of Bluefield, West Virginia.

Next week, “FIREWORKS 2023”, the biggest and brightest show of the season. Kid’s Fun Night. There will be clowns, bouncy houses, toy giveaways & lots of prizes