Welcome to the wooded sanctuary you've always dreamed about. Featuring 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and a sprawling 4300+ square feet, this home has plenty of space for all of your family and friends. Charming characteristics like exposed beams, teak hardwood floors, custom hickory cabinetry, solid quartz countertops, and the rustic feel of a custom log home, will make you feel like you're on a permanent vacation. Outside you have your own wooded oasis where you can watch the deer roam through the woods from your large back deck or private hot tub. This immaculate log home sits in perfect seclusion and is ready for its new owner. Call to set up your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $525,000
