 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $525,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $525,000

Welcome to the wooded sanctuary you've always dreamed about. Featuring 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and a sprawling 4300+ square feet, this home has plenty of space for all of your family and friends. Charming characteristics like exposed beams, teak hardwood floors, custom hickory cabinetry, solid quartz countertops, and the rustic feel of a custom log home, will make you feel like you're on a permanent vacation. Outside you have your own wooded oasis where you can watch the deer roam through the woods from your large back deck or private hot tub. This immaculate log home sits in perfect seclusion and is ready for its new owner. Call to set up your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police nab carjacker
Latest Headlines

Police nab carjacker

A Maryland man eager to pick his girlfriend up from a Tennessee jail is facing a felony carjacking charge after he forced a juvenile out of he…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics