Wytheville Community College will hold the Ninth Annual Dr. Thomas L. Barnes Veteran Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament on Oct. 6, at the Wytheville Golf Club. The WCC Educational Foundation and the Appalachian Warrior Foundation host the event to raise funds for the “Dr. Thomas. L. Barnes Veterans Scholarship.”
Tournament winners will be announced the day of the tournament and recognized again on Veterans Day, 2023. A light breakfast will be served beginning at 10 a.m., and teams will tee off at 11 a.m. To pre-register for the event, call the WCC Educational Foundation Office, at 276-223-4771, or email foundation@wcc.vccs.edu. You may also register online at https://www.wcc.vccs.edu/barnes-scholarship-golf-tournament.
In keeping with WCC’s 60th Anniversary, the cost to play is $60 per person, or $240 per team. Veterans will receive a $10 discount.
The WCC Educational Foundation and the Appalachian Warrior Foundation appreciate donations that will go directly to financial assistance for WCC students who are military veterans or children of military veterans.
Sponsorship opportunities are:
- Hole Sponsor: $100 (includes your names or business logo on a poster and flyers to be displayed at the Wytheville Golf Club and promoted through social media).
- Green Sponsor: $250 (includes your names or business logo on a poster and flyers to be displayed at the Wytheville Golf Club, and promoted through social media).
- Associate Sponsor: $500 (includes your names or business logo on a poster and flyers to be displayed at the Wytheville Golf Club, and promoted through social media, and one player entry fee waiver).
- Tournament Sponsor: $1,000 (includes your names or business logo on a poster and flyers to be displayed at the Wytheville Golf Club, and promoted through social media, and two players entry fee waivers).
To sponsor, email foundation@wcc.vccs.edu, call (276) 223-4771, or access the link at https://www.wcc.vccs.edu/barnes-scholarship-golf-tournament.
Dr. Thomas L. Barnes served as the Dean of Students at Wytheville Community College from 1972-2004. Along with serving as the Dean, he was the Director of Veteran Affairs for Wytheville Community College. Dr. Barnes graduated in 1964 from Penn State University with his doctorate degree in education, afterward accepting the position at Wytheville Community College. Dr. Barnes served honorably in the United States Navy from (1964-2002) and retired as a Naval Captain holding many high-ranking positions at various duty stations around the world. Dr. Barnes led and managed various activities in Wytheville and surrounding county communities, along with serving as the president of the Lions Club. Dr. Barnes was a soldier, educator, and community leader, and the Appalachian Warrior Foundation Scholarship Fund set in his honor provides the same opportunities for other veterans. Dr. Barnes not only served our country honorably but also helped to educate others along the way. Dr. Barnes was a dedicated proponent of higher education, and the AWF scholarship fund will be a lasting symbol of his passion and generosity.