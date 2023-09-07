Tournament winners will be announced the day of the tournament and recognized again on Veterans Day, 2023. A light breakfast will be served beginning at 10 a.m., and teams will tee off at 11 a.m. To pre-register for the event, call the WCC Educational Foundation Office, at 276-223-4771, or email foundation@wcc.vccs.edu . You may also register online at https://www.wcc.vccs.edu/barnes-scholarship-golf-tournament .

Dr. Thomas L. Barnes served as the Dean of Students at Wytheville Community College from 1972-2004. Along with serving as the Dean, he was the Director of Veteran Affairs for Wytheville Community College. Dr. Barnes graduated in 1964 from Penn State University with his doctorate degree in education, afterward accepting the position at Wytheville Community College. Dr. Barnes served honorably in the United States Navy from (1964-2002) and retired as a Naval Captain holding many high-ranking positions at various duty stations around the world. Dr. Barnes led and managed various activities in Wytheville and surrounding county communities, along with serving as the president of the Lions Club. Dr. Barnes was a soldier, educator, and community leader, and the Appalachian Warrior Foundation Scholarship Fund set in his honor provides the same opportunities for other veterans. Dr. Barnes not only served our country honorably but also helped to educate others along the way. Dr. Barnes was a dedicated proponent of higher education, and the AWF scholarship fund will be a lasting symbol of his passion and generosity.