This custom built tri level home is built in a prestigious desirable community. Your Dream Home Awaits: custom built kitchen-breakfast combination, oversized living, family and dining room. A magnificent 5-Bedroom, 3.5 baths haven with a rare 4-Car attached Garage. In 1990 owners added an addition which increased the home to 4320 sq ft. Welcome to your oasis of luxury and tranquility! Home is the epitome of elegance and comfort. Ample living space, and exquisite features, this dream home can be yours at an incredible lower price of just $409,900. Conveniently located in a family-friendly neighborhood, you'll be close to all amenities and major routes.