The Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) has announced the availability of approximately $500,000 in grant funding through the end of 2023 for the Virginia Trees for Clean Water (VTCW) Grant Program. Supported by the Virginia Water Quality Improvement Fund, the VTCW Grant Program is designed to improve water quality across Virginia by encouraging tree-planting efforts where they are needed most and raise awareness of their benefits.

This cycle of grant funds will be used for projects that will be completed by the end of the year (Dec. 31). Grants may be awarded to civic groups, communities, local governments, tribal organizations, non-profit organizations, neighborhood associations, public educational institutions, and state agencies.

To apply, a proposal must be submitted to DOF’s Forestry Grants System Access Portal, the agency’s new online grant management system. Proposals are processed on a rolling basis but must be submitted at least 30 days before the project begins.

The recommended funding range for proposals is between $1,000 and $50,000 per project. Project match is required for all proposals, but in-kind and volunteer time is acceptable. Funds are distributed on a reimbursement basis. Proposals must demonstrate the merit of the project and include:

• A letter of recommendation from your local DOF forester;

• A detailed, long-term tree maintenance plan;

• Community outreach and engagement components;

• Applicants applying for a state-funded award must have a federal unique entity identifier (UEI).

“This program funds tree-planting activities of all types and last year added nearly 50,000 trees to Virginia’s tree canopy,” said DOF Urban and Community Forestry Program Manager Lara Johnson. “We’re fortunate to have this opportunity to invest in ecosystem services, which will in turn boost air and water quality and reduce the impacts of urban heat islands.”

For more information about the VTCW Grant Program, including the RFP, application and budget worksheet, visit DOF’s website.